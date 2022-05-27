By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE — The May 17 Primary Election in Payette County saw a few upsets in races for office, including one race which saw a margin of just half a dozen votes in it. Nonetheless, Election Clerk Terri Nichols stood before the Payette County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting Monday afternoon, to certify the results of the election’s canvass of votes.
“This primary thing is exhaustive; Just the amount of candidates alone and having to do all that tracking,” she said to the board.
According to Nichols, the county saw a voter turnout rate of 32% for this election, up from 27% in the 2020 primary election. She reports that an addition 239 voters registered on Election Day alone, adding that she believes this is likely to continue to increase as the county continues to see growth.
“The last Primary Election was done via mail only, because we had a little shutdown with COVID, that I’m certain affected those numbers,” she observed.
Commissioner Georgia Hanigan moved to accept the canvass, seconded by Commissioner Jennifer Riebe. The motion carried unanimously, 3-0.
As previously reported, District 11 Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, stated that he would seek a recount in his bid for District 9 Seat B, due to the six-vote margin between himself and incumbent District 9 Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale. However, the commissioners’ acceptance of the canvass does not ignore this request for a recount.
Rather, according to Garron Cassidy of the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, the canvass is a necessary step before recount requests can move forward.
“Recount requests are not processed until the canvass results officially decide a winner and loser for the race,” wrote Cassidy in an email to the newspaper Monday. “The statewide canvass will be completed on or soon after June 1.”
Following the board’s acceptance of the canvass, Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denney sent post-election auditors to Payette County and seven others around the state. However, it is not on suspicion of integrity problems.
A post-election audit of Idaho’s primary and general elections is now required under Idaho Code 34-1201. The requirement was added during the 2022 Legislative Session through Senate Bill 1274, signed into law by Gov. Brad Little on March 11.
According to County Clerk Lindsey Bratcher, the auditors visited Payette County Wednesday, part of their three-day audit of precincts Ada, Bannock, Bonneville, Idaho, Jerome, Kootenai, Madison and Payette counties. The precincts selected for auditing were chosen at random through a “ball draw weighted proportionately to their population after which precincts from within those counties were selected,” according to a Wednesday news release from Denney’s office.
