ONTARIO — The BYU International Folk Dance Ensemble will perform at Four Rivers Cultural Center at 7 p.m. March 10.

The show includes an array of ethnic costumes and props, and dances from more than a dozen nations including Ukraine, Russia, Korea, Poland, Mexico and the U.S.

The Cultural Center is at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.

For more information, call (541) 889-8191 or visit www.4rcc.com.

