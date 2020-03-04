ONTARIO — The BYU International Folk Dance Ensemble will perform at Four Rivers Cultural Center at 7 p.m. March 10.
The show includes an array of ethnic costumes and props, and dances from more than a dozen nations including Ukraine, Russia, Korea, Poland, Mexico and the U.S.
The Cultural Center is at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.
For more information, call (541) 889-8191 or visit www.4rcc.com.
