PAYETTE COUNTY - Local businesses can use all the support they can get in uncertain times like these, as the Buy Idaho organization reminds Idahoans. Buy Idaho is preparing to launch its inaugural Buy Idaho Day event on Saturday, May 9.
Jennifer Mauk, executive director for Buy Idaho, detailed the initiative to the newspaper on April 23. She says the aim is to help Idaho businesses stay afloat by encouraging residents to shop them first over national chains.
“Buy Idaho Day is a statewide call to action for the community to support local businesses through whatever means they can: Take out, on-line ordering, gift cards, donations, etc,” said Mauk.
Initially, Buy Idaho planned to have pop-up markets across the state, to host businesses without physical locations. However, in light of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has had to pull back on that plan.
“Next year we hope to be back to markets for people to attend and meet the makers!” Mauk expressed.
She also encouraged consumers not to just wait for events like this to shop local, but rather think of them first throughout the year.
“We like to think of everyday as Buy Idaho Day as that is our mission and the message we share with the community all year long. Buy Idaho has several events we do annually that provide the community an up close experience with all of our diverse makers in Idaho. The date will always be the second Saturday in May as it always coincides with National Small Business Week and is the Saturday before Mother’s Day.”
For Idahoans who hop the state line to take advantage of Oregon’s lack of state sales tax, Mauk reminds them that keeping those dollars local goes further for them.
“Things are tight for everyone financially, and we understand that people do what they need to to survive. However, we encourage all Idahoans to support their neighbors when they are able to. For every dollar spent at a local business, $0.68 stays in our local economy. That money gets directly reinvested into our roads, schools, police and fire departments. By spending that little extra, consumers are ensuring they have a wonderful place to call home.”
Buy Idaho is a nonprofit organization funded solely by membership dues. The organization announced the May launch of this initiative in October of 2019 during its annual reception.
“It is something that we are very excited about and invite all of Idaho’s business community to participate,” Mauk said. “Simply use the #BuyIdahoDay on your social media.”
