BOISE - Effective Thursday, Boise State suspended all athletic competitions until further notice. This includes competitions both at home and on the road, many of which were already canceled or in the process of being canceled by other institutions and athletic conferences.
Based on the rapid evolution of this situation, we are not yet able to answer all of the questions this raises, as these decisions are still being made by stakeholders. We will update you as additional information becomes available.
For questions regarding ticket refunds for canceled competitions, please contact the Athletic Ticket Office (208-426-4737).
