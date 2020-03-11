BROGAN
The Brogan Corned Beef and Cabbage fundraiser will be held on March 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.
There will also be a silent auction and raffle.
The address is 5621 Clark St., approximately 30 miles north of Vale on John Day Highway.
For more information, call (541) 473-2987.
