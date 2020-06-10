NEWBERG, Ore. — Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2020 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Annalise Bradshaw, a senior from Payette who is majoring in elementary education, was among those who earned a spot on the list.
More than 4,000 students attend classes at the Christian university campus in Newberg, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond.
