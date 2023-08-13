PAYETTE – Officials at Girls State and Boys State will be holding an appreciation dinner at the American Legion Hall in Payette on Aug. 15. As part of the celebration, officials have extended an invitation to the Payette City Council to have two councilors and their companions to join in on the dinner.

The invitation came with a letter from Julie Taylor, Girls State Chairman, and Randy Taylor, Boys State Chairman, which was read during the council’s regular meeting on Monday.



What do the programs do?

Boys State is a program of the American Legion, which offers students the chance to become part of the operation of local, county and state government. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3QBd0wZ.

Girls State is a program of the American Legion Auxiliary, in which female high school students learn about the political process and have the opportunity to actively run a mock government. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3ORpG1n.

