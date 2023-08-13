PAYETTE – Officials at Girls State and Boys State will be holding an appreciation dinner at the American Legion Hall in Payette on Aug. 15. As part of the celebration, officials have extended an invitation to the Payette City Council to have two councilors and their companions to join in on the dinner.
The invitation came with a letter from Julie Taylor, Girls State Chairman, and Randy Taylor, Boys State Chairman, which was read during the council’s regular meeting on Monday.
“At this dinner, the boys and girls, whom you have helped to attend Boys and Girls State this year with your generous contributions, will speak to us about their patriotic and government experiences,” the letter reads, as published with the meeting’s agenda packet. “It is always enlightening to hear about their experiences.”
In an email to the newspaper on Wednesday, Mayor Craig Jensen expressed how honored he felt for the council to have the opportunity to attend.
“I … feel that having city councilors attend the dinner for the students that attended Boys and Girls State is our way of showing our appreciation for the accomplishments of the students that earned the right to go to the Capitol and learn how a democratic government works,” he wrote.
Councilors Ray Wickersham and Bobbie Black, and their spouses, will represent the council at Tuesday’s dinner.
Boys State is a program of the American Legion, which offers students the chance to become part of the operation of local, county and state government. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3QBd0wZ.
Girls State is a program of the American Legion Auxiliary, in which female high school students learn about the political process and have the opportunity to actively run a mock government. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3ORpG1n.
