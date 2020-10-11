PAYETTE — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley are popping the trunk on both sides of the Snake River this Halloween, for their inaugural Trunk-or-Treat events to be held by the the Payette and Ontario Boys & Girls Clubs on Friday, Oct. 30.
The theme at the Payette event will be ‘Spooktacular Night at the Club,’ where there will be activity booths and a haunted house, according to an event flyer.
According to Operations Director Lynsey Hansen, the Ontario event is being coordinated as a senior project by Four Rivers Senior Prep student America Benitez.
Dana Castellani, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley, said in an Oct. 8 email that “a lot of people” are involved in planning for the inaugural gathering.
“My message to the community is that the Clubs are here and still doing our important work of serving local kids and their families,”. The Club experience looks very different in Ontario, as we are open from 7:45-5:30. Meanwhile, Payette has been able to maintain a more traditional after-school structure since those schools are in session.”
Sponsors for the Payette event include Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley, the Greater Payette Area Chamber of Commerce and Dutch Bros Coffee. Mayor Riley Hill, Partner’s Produce and Ruiz Enterprises are sponsoring Ontario’s gathering.
The Payette gathering will take place at the Payette Clubhouse, 1222 1st Ave. S. The Ontario trunk or treat will be at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave.
For more information, call your nearest clubhouse:
Payette: (208) 642-2785
Ontario: (541) 889-7979
