WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — As Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, prepares to begin her newest term in District 9 Seat A, she has her eyes set on a new role: House Majority Leader.
She is challenging incumbent Mike Moyle, R-Star, who has held the position since 2006.
In a Nov. 23 email, Boyle shared her aims to ensure government roles are shared over time.
“I have always been taught that a good leader brings others up around them to take their place,” wrote Boyle. “God does not promise anyone tomorrow and our form of government requires that leadership roles be shared. The current Majority Leader has been in that position for fourteen years and previous to that he was the Assistant Majority Leader. It’s time for a change.”
Boyle announced her intent to seek the role last week, following a phone call to Moyle letting him know he’s been challenged.
“Some of my goals are to restore the Constitutional role of theLegislature as the first branch of government instead of acting as an agency of the Executive branch, to serve our House members in developing and passing the best laws possible to advance freedom and prosperity for Idahoans, and to have a better relationship with Senate leadership instead of the constant bickering.”
Boyle said she plans to continue working for others and not for herself.
“My colleagues know me to be fair, help them avoid pitfalls, tell the truth, fight for what is right, be a problem solver, and not be self-serving.”
Above all else, she says to her constituents that she’s in it for them.
“My promise to District 9 constituents is I will always do the best I can to keep Idaho the superb place it is to live, work, and raise a family.”
The House GOP Caucus will meet to vote between Boyle and Moyle on Dec. 2. Other leadership positions being voted on during this meeting are Speaker of the House, Assistant Majority Leader and Caucus chair.
