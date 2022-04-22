PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on April 11, the Payette School District Board of Trustees discussed a special distribution of Fiscal Year 2022 bonuses for staff members. The issue at hand was whether the district could offer bonuses to part-time staff as well as full time.
According to Superintendent Robin Gilbert, the district is funded for 145 full-time equivalent, or $173,273 total. However, it has 170 full-time staff, and 15 part-time.
The original aim was to provide each full-time staff member a $1,000 bonus, according to Gilbert.
“We’re short 28 [full-time equivalents] that are not included in the [Idaho System for Educational Excellence] upload, or they’re not fully funded because classified employees are only counted as a ‘.67’ versus a ‘1,’” said Gilbert. “When you translate that through the calculations, we come out about $30,000 to $35,000 short in providing a $1,000 stipend or bonus to every employee.”
Board Clerk Barbara Choate advised the board that it could afford instead to give all full-timers $850 instead, as full $1,000 bonuses for all of them would cost the district $203,000. If they wanted to include part-time staff by giving each $500, then full-timers would receive $815 instead.
“Our permanent part-time people are long-time employees who work a regular schedule, they just don’t qualify for benefits,” said Choate.
Trustee Terrie Shurte asked if the board could discuss its options and make a decision at its April meeting. However, Choate reminded the board that she needed approval of bonuses soon, in order to have enough time to send out a special payroll before the current fiscal year ends on June 30.
“To be quite honest … I will run out of time to do a special payroll,” she said.
“I would like to see everybody get a bonus. I like that idea,” said Trustee John Thebo. “$815 is not that much less than $1,000, and that makes all their support staff that they work with probably a little bit happier as well.”
Choate also advised the board that the district has additional funds coming into its General Fund, in case they wanted to tap into $50,000 of those to allow for full $1,000 bonuses for full-timers.
In the end, Board Chairman Andy Kirkendall moved to approve bonuses in the amount of $1,000 for all full-time staff and $500 for part-time staff, seconded by Thebo. The motion carried with a vote of 4-0-1.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
