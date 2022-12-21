FRUITLAND — As city of Fruitland officials take measures to protect the security of its cyber activities, they are also providing Boise State University students the opportunity to learn how to secure them. This is being accomplished through managed security services being provided to the city through the institute, as discussed by the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Monday.
“The summary of what this thing is, is that BSU has a program that they’re teaching [students] on cyber security in their classes,” said Jesse Wetzel, city information technology manager. “What they do is in several cities throughout Idaho as well as other entities and counties that use their services, it’s a free service if you can’t afford to have a big company come do this for you.”
A memo of understanding obtained by the newspaper on Tuesday outlined responsibilities for the two entities, including the setup of “Cyberdome” equipment at city hall. Following are examples named in the memo.
• Services include placement of a forward sensor on the client premises and integration of such into client infrastructure for network packet and event log data collection
• Aiding in the setup of internet access for forward sensor virtual private network connection
• Aiding in the setup of remote agents on client systems
• Setup and maintenance of security event system alerts
• Monthly systems health check and reports
• Telephonic and email support from Cyberdome staff
According to the memo, services specified are provided on a “best effort” basis.
“It is understood that these services are primarily provided by students in an effort to give them real world experience as cyber security professionals,” it reads.
“If anything malicious happens in their monitoring, they alert us and work with us to try and figure out what’s happening. If we’re getting hacked, for instance, they’re monitoring for that,” said Wetzel, adding that free is “extremely hard to beat,” despite lack of guarantees.
“We can’t afford it, anyway,” noted City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy.
It also states that coverage exceptions, in which telephonic and email coverage are not provided, are scheduled for holidays observed by Boise State. These include New Year’s Day, MLK-Human Rights Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to approve Mayor Brian Howell to sign the memo of understanding, seconded by Council President Kaci Peterson. The motion carried unanimously, with a vote of 4-0.
According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, sensors are intrusion detection and prevention components which monitor and analyze network activity, and may also perform prevention actions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.