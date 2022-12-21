FRUITLAND — As city of Fruitland officials take measures to protect the security of its cyber activities, they are also providing Boise State University students the opportunity to learn how to secure them. This is being accomplished through managed security services being provided to the city through the institute, as discussed by the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Monday.

“The summary of what this thing is, is that BSU has a program that they’re teaching [students] on cyber security in their classes,” said Jesse Wetzel, city information technology manager. “What they do is in several cities throughout Idaho as well as other entities and counties that use their services, it’s a free service if you can’t afford to have a big company come do this for you.”



Tags

What’s that mean?

According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, sensors are intrusion detection and prevention components which monitor and analyze network activity, and may also perform prevention actions.

Learn more at https://bit.ly/3V19cn8.

Load comments