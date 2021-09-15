BOISE – Jason Lee Gentry, 44, of Boise, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today. Gentry was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boise on April 14.
According to court records, Gentry, while on probation after a conviction for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, sold another person methamphetamine on four different occasions. On Dec. 2, 2020, he sold 10.45 grams of methamphetamine; on Dec. 7, 2020, he sold 27.45 grams of methamphetamine; on Feb. 2, he sold 28.05 grams of methamphetamine; and on Feb. 10, he sold 28.05 grams of methamphetamine. On March 24, Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole officers conducted a search of Gentry’s home. When officers entered the premises, they discovered 30 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and plastic packaging materials commonly used to weigh and package drugs for distribution.
Gentry faces a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years and a maximum sentence of forty years in federal prison, a $5,000,000 fine, and at least four years of supervised release. Sentencing is set for Dec. 8, before Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the federal courthouse in Boise.
Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez applauded the efforts of the Idaho State Police, Boise Police Department, and Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole, which led to the charges.
This case was prosecuted by the Special Assistant United States Attorney hired by the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with funds provided by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program. HIDTA is part of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) created by Congress with the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988. It provides assistance to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies operating in areas determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions of the United States. Idaho is part of the Oregon-Idaho HIDTA. The Idaho HIDTA is a collaboration of local, multi-jurisdictional law enforcement drug task forces, and prosecuting agencies dedicated to addressing regional drug trafficking organizations that operate in Ada, Canyon, Bannock, Kootenai, and Malheur Counties.
