AYETTE — At its regular meeting on Dec. 13, the Payette School District Board of Trustees found itself tidying up several of its 3000 series board policies just ahead of winter break. It also coincides with the upcoming departure of board members Ethan Mittelstadt and Adam Rynearson.
This time around, topics covered in the board’s ongoing policy update efforts include eligibility for extracurricular activities to handling of homeless students.
Following are examples of changes made to this series of policies, as obtained by the newspaper on Dec. 14.
Policy No. 3031 was added to the mix, amending No. 3030 to include eligibility rules for students not enrolled in academic activities to participate in extracurricular activities. This policy addresses “non-public school students,” who attend public charter schools, are home- or private-schooled and not dually enrolled under No. 3030:
• Non-public school students must meet the same eligibility standards as full-time District students; They must, on any State Board of Education recognized achievement test, portfolio, or other mechanism, demonstrate composite grade-level academic proficiency;
• They must achieve a minimum composite, core, or survey test score within the average or higher than average range as established by the test serviceutilized on any nationally-normed test. The parents/guardian of a dual enrollment student are responsible for obtaining third party testing for their child at their expense under Idaho Code 33-203 and State Board of Education rules. Demonstrated proficiency shall be used to determine eligibility for the current and next school year, up to 12 months in advance
• Non-public students must be provided the opportunity to take State tests or other standardized tests given to all regularly enrolled public school students when pre-arranged with the principal of the building where the student is registered.
• They will be subject to the same requirements as public school students regarding school attendance on the date of an activity.
No. 3060 sees language struck relating to unaccompanied students, who share housing with other families due to loss of housing or reside in public spaces not designed for sleeping accommodations. This brings the policy into compliance with relevant laws and regulations.
Under No. 3090, The number of foreign exchange students attending Payette High School at the same time is not allowed to be more than 5% of the school’s total enrollment.
“The Board reserves the right to withdraw approval and regulate the number of students participating,” the policy states, in part.
“The goal of the school is to produce educated adults that will be productive citizens in our society. Foreign exchange students provide an educational opportunity to local students that may never have the chance, or desire, to visit another country. Learning about another culture is a valuable educational experience,” wrote Board Clerk Barbara Choate in an email Monday. “A balance in the expense of educating foreign exchange students to the value of the education the foreign exchange student shares with local students needs to be in place. That balance was determined to be 5% for the Payette School District. Other district percentages may be different.”
No. 3330, which deals with student discipline, sees the definition of a “knife” updated with the following language [change indicated in brackets]:
“‘Deadly or dangerous weapon’ means any weapon as defined in United States Code. [Such term does not include a pocket knife with a blade of less than 21⁄2 inches in length].”
Individuals who bring, carry or store a weapon on school property, without board permission, are subject to prosecution by law enforcement.
Immunization requirements outlined in No. 3525 sees the following language included for spring 2021.
“In accordance with Idaho law, all communication to parents/guardians regarding immunization requirements shall also describe the exemptions and make reference to 39-4802, Idaho Code. For purposes of this section, ‘communication’ includes letters, phone calls, registration packets, etc.”
Noteworthy is that vaccination for COVID-19 is not listed in this policy.
Those with questions regarding these policies may phone the district office at (208) 642-9366.
