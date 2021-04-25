BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education will conduct a review of its policies around academic freedom and responsibility both for faculty and students attending Idaho’s public college and universities.
The recommendation was made by incoming Board President Kurt Liebich, who was elected Thursday to succeed Debbie Critchfield who has served as Board president for the last two years.
Recent controversies about freedom of speech, including claims of “indoctrination” occurring at all levels of public education have dominated much of the legislative session.
“It has had a significant impact on how our education system is perceived in this state,” Liebich said. “I have seen no evidence that we have a systematic issue. School boards across the state have policies in place to address issues when they arise and our institutions have policies and procedures too, but I don’t want to discount some of the concerns either.”
The recommendations are:
• Work with institution presidents and faculty to possibly revise the Board’s policies on academic freedom and responsibility both for faculty and for students.
• Develop a strategy to raise awareness about academic freedom and responsibility policies and make them more visible and useful both to students and faculty.
• Develop and implement a system to measure student satisfaction and overall campus climate and produce yearly reports at each institution.
Other action items from today’s Board meeting include:
• Approved a first reading of proposed changes to the Board policy to remove a minimum requirement that incoming college students take a college entrance exam in order to be admitted to one of Idaho’s four-year institutions. The Board will make a final decision at its regular Board meeting in June.
• Approved a request by Boise State University to initiate and offer a Master of Science program in cybersecurity. The program will honor the Board’s interest in the development of new cybersecurity pathways and complement the collaborative efforts of Idaho’s public institutions to better meet employer and student needs.
In addition to electing Kurt Liebich as president, Board members also chose David Hill to serve as vice president, and Linda Clark as secretary. All three make up the Board’s executive team.
