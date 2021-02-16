BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a virtual regular Board meeting starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
The two-day meeting will originate at the Board office in Boise and will be carried via livestream on the State Board’s YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3jZE5Yw
The meeting agenda and materials are posted on the State Board’s website: https://boardofed.idaho.gov/event/board-meeting-boise-2/
Agenda items include:
• Discuss a first reading of a revision of the Board’s policy on higher education tuition and fees intended to provide better transparency and simplicity to the process.
• Hear a progress report about the state-funded cybersecurity initiative that is coordinating instruction and expanding capacity across all eight public postsecondary institutions to meet student, faculty, and employer demand for cybersecurity training in Idaho.
• Consider amendments to the Board policy on planning and delivery of postsecondary programs and courses. The proposed amendments are endorsed by the public college and university Presidents Leadership Council and are intended to emphasize and promote collaboration between institutions for the delivery of regional and statewide programs.
• Consider new recommendations from the Board’s Accountability Oversight Committee to improve student assessments at the high school level.
