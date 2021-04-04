BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a special Board meeting on Monday, April 5 starting at 3 p.m. (MDT).
The meeting will be conducted virtually at the State Board office in Boise and carried via livestream on the Board’s YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3dnhzFO
The public can also listen to the meeting by calling 1-877-820-7831; Passcode: 7483005.
The agenda is posted on the State Board’s website. Meeting materials will be added once finalized:
Agenda items include:
• Consideration of proposed plans for use of federal coronavirus relief funds available for school districts and charter schools to address pandemic-related expenses.
• Review and consideration of proposed multi-year contracts for Boise State University’s head football coach and athletic director.
