BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education has scheduled a virtual special Board meeting on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. (MDT) to consider a pair of proposals from Idaho State University and the University of Idaho.
The meeting will be carried via livestream on the State Board’s YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3nnyFZ2
The public can also listen to the meeting by calling 1 (877) 820-7831; Passcode: 7483005.
The proposals are:
• A request from Idaho State University for authority to increase the budget to build the Idaho Central Credit Union Bengal Alumni Center by $2.5 million. The requested increase is due to increased labor and construction costs. The ISU Foundation has agreed to serve as guarantor of the additional funds. If the Board approves the request, ISU would be able to move forward with the $11.7 million project.
• A request by the University of Idaho to enter into an agreement with Alaska Airlines to support regularly scheduled air service between the Moscow-Pullman, and Boise airports. Under the proposal, the U of I would guarantee $500,000 in annual payments to Alaska Airlines for up to three years if revenue from the regular flights do not make a profit.
The agenda and meeting materials are posted on the State Board of Education’s website:
