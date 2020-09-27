BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a virtual special Board meeting on Monday, Sept. 28 beginning at 3 p.m. (MDT).
The meeting will be carried via livestream on the State Board of Education’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/idsboe/
The public can listen to the meeting by calling (877) 820-7829; Public Participation Code: 8461895.
The Board will consider a proposed revision to its FY 2022 budget request for Graduate Medical Education (GME) programs. If approved, the revision would include $900,000 for the expansion of GME programs based on a Board-approved 10 year plan.
The funding request is the first step in the annual budget process, and would still be subject to appropriation by the legislature.
The meeting agenda and materials are posted on the State Board of Education website: https://bit.ly/3cutroG.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.