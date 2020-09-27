BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a virtual special Board meeting on Monday, Sept. 28 beginning at 3 p.m. (MDT).

The meeting will be carried via livestream on the State Board of Education’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/idsboe/

The public can listen to the meeting by calling (877) 820-7829; Public Participation Code: 8461895.

The Board will consider a proposed revision to its FY 2022 budget request for Graduate Medical Education (GME) programs.  If approved, the revision would include $900,000 for the expansion of GME programs based on a Board-approved 10 year plan. 

The funding request is the first step in the annual budget process, and would still be subject to appropriation by the legislature.

The meeting agenda and materials are posted on the State Board of Education website: https://bit.ly/3cutroG.

Tags

Load comments