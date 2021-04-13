BOISE — Legislators and other Idahoans are discussing freedom of expression and social justice on Idaho’s college and university campuses.
The Idaho State Board of Education is listening and engaging in these conversations. During its upcoming regular Board meeting on April 21-22, the Board will take up the following topics:
• Making some student activity fees optional
• Student course evaluations
• Student campus climate surveys
• Freedom of expression on campus statement including a review
and study of current Board policies governing student and faculty responsibilities around speech
“On behalf of the Board, I invite people interested in these topics to submit comments to the Board prior to the meeting,” State Board President Debbie Critchfield said. “Comments received by April 19 will be compiled into categories and provided to Board members prior to our discussion. Please email me at board@osbe.idaho.gov.”
The full meeting agenda will be posted on the State Board of Education website early next week. The agenda will also include a link enabling the public to watch the Board’s discussion via livestream.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.