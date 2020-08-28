BOISE — In response to the coronavirus pandemic and disruption it has caused to education, the Idaho State Board of Education today approved a proposed and temporary rule change for how Average Daily Attendance (ADA) is reported by Idaho public schools.
The distribution of state funds for Idaho school districts and charter schools is based on the average daily attendance of students. The rule approved by the Board would revise how funds are allocated by using an average of the full-time equivalent enrollment reported to determine each school’s ADA numbers for funding purposes. The practical effect of this temporary rule is that schools will be allowed to count students who are learning remotely for ADA funding purposes. The temporary rule is effective immediately. The proposed rule will be returned to the Board after a 21-day comment period and will then be submitted to the legislature as a pending rule for consideration in January.
The State Board of Education also heard updates and took actions in several other areas both in public K-12 education and higher education.
