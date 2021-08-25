BOISE – The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a regular Board meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, August 25-26, 2021, in the Pond Student Union Building on the Idaho State University campus in Pocatello.
The meeting starts Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. (MDT) and will be carried via livestream on Idaho State University’s YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3DhU39y
• Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee will present ISU’s Annual Report.
• The board will consider approving a list of more than a half-dozen board sponsored legislative proposals, including a request to fund all-day kindergarten in Idaho’s public schools at an estimated annual cost of $42 million. If approved, the proposals will be presented to the Idaho Legislature for consideration during the 2022 legislative session.
• Consider approving FY23 budget requests from the institutions and agencies overseen by the Board. If approved, the requests will also be submitted for legislative consideration in January.
• Consider approving the appointment of a new general manager at Idaho Public Television, replacing the former GM who recently retired.
• Consider approving a recently announced plan to renovate Holt Arena on the Idaho State University campus. The multi-million dollar project would be funded by Idaho Central Credit Union.
• Consider approving Boise State University’s plan to create a new Institute for Advancing American Values.
• Consider plans presented by all eight public colleges and universities on new educational programs each institution plans to initiate over the next three years.
• The board will also hear a presentation on research findings regarding how the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected Idaho high schools students’ grades in math and English as well as their overall grade point averages during the 2020-21 school year.
