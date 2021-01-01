PAYETTE COUNTY — Amid a season of giving and receiving, Payette County’s coffers received an unexpected gift; During its regular meeting on Dec. 21, the Payette County Board of Commissioners reviewed four board resolutions numbered 20-50 through 20-53, making amendments to the Payette County budget for the 2020-21 Fiscal Year.
The resolutions account for unanticipated county revenue:
• A grant from the Idaho Public Defense Commission in the amount of $275,150 to the county Indigent & Charity Fund
• Revenue from Idaho Parks & Recreation to the boat license-vessel fund in the amount of $52,774
• Reimbursement by the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Land Management for law enforcement services provided by the county on BLM land, in the amount of $32,500
• Reimbursement by the Idaho Military Division related to emergency management in the amount of $13,032
The total for these unanticipated deposits was $373,456.
A public hearing was held to consider re-opening the budget to include this revenue and make needed adjustments as a result. No public comments were received by the board during this hearing.
Where will it all go?
Following are fund allocations as outlined in their respective resolutions.
• Per Resolution No. 20-50, the reimbursement by the military division will go to emergency management equipment and its maintenance
• Per Resolution 20-51, $2,500 from the BLM reimbursement will go toward capital equipment expenses while the remaining $30,000 will be used for capital vehicle expenses.
• Originally, the county boat license-vessel fund was $10,000 for the fiscal year. With the newfound revenue, the fund has a new balance of $62,774 per Resolution 20-52.
• A number of budget increases were made possible by Resolution 20-53. Following are items previously not funded:
$7000 goes toward the expert witness budget, $5,000 for equipment technology, $190,000 for a workload compliance grant, $10,000 for a conflict attorney, $1,000 for transcript fees, $2,500 for training and $19,650 for miscellaneous expenses.
The public defender investigations budget increased from $13,500 to $25,000 and the evaluations budget saw a $500 bump to $15,000, previously $14,500.
Commissioner Reece Hrizuk joked that county officials’ efforts to keep the tax burden low for residents helped the board avoid Santa’s naughty list.
“See, we lower taxes so we don’t get coal this year, we get unanticipated revenue!” he said as his fellow commissioners laughed.
Hrizuk motioned to approve the resolutions and fund allocations, with Commissioner Marc Shigeta seconding. Voice votes on each of these resolutions were 3-0 in favor of approval.
