NEW PLYMOUTH — Now that the New Plymouth School District Board of Trustees has settled into its new space, its members are at work updating its policy manual. The board adopted 23 new or updated policies during its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 19.
Following is a sample of the policies adopted during this meeting.
• Board policy No. 3280, Equal education, non-discrimination and sex equity: In accordance with Title IX requirements, educational opportunities, programs and activities are not denied based on race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, age, language barrier, religious beliefs, physical and mental handicap or disability, economic or social conditions, or actual or potential marital or parental status or status as a homeless child.
• No. 3400, Extracurricular activities - drug testing: The district requires students participating in extracurricular activities to sign a consent form, acknowledging that they are subject to random, unannounced drug testing, selected from a pool of those agreeing to participate by the principal or their designee. Tests can occur at any time Monday through Saturday of a given week, throughout the school year.
Testing can also be done if a student shows signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
• No. 3510, Student medicines: School employees may assist students with the self-administration of lawfully sold over-the-counter medicines or insulin, as long as they are authorized in writing by the school administrator or principal as well as in writing by the student’s parents. In the case of an anaphylactic reaction, a school nurse or delegate who has been trained to give emergency medication orally or through injection is authorized to do so, but there needs to be a record of a diagnosed allergic condition which would require such treatment, what medicines to give and who to contact in such situations.
• No. 3520, Contagious or infectious diseases: The district may send students home if they are diagnosed with diseases that may put other students in danger, and may deny attendance to students with suppressed immune systems when others in school have diseases that aren’t normally life-threatening except to these individuals. The district also reserves the right to require a statement from the child’s primary care provider (doctor’s note, etc.) before the child can come back to regular attendance.
• No. 3525, Immunization requirements: This update reflects new state requirements for students in 12th grade to receive a meningococcal vaccine as of the 2020-21 school year. One dose is required if the student got their first dose at age 16 or older, or if they have never received a dose. Two doses are required if the student got their first dose before turning 16.
The update strikes a line providing for parents to use a district-provided form stating objections to vaccinations on religious or other grounds, instead only requiring a signed statement from parents or guardians. Also noteworthy, a child with laboratory proof of immunity to any childhood diseases listed in the policy, including diagnosis of chickenpox, are not required to get the corresponding vaccines.
Trustee Shannon Mendive made the motion to adopt this round of policy updates, with Trustee Lane Austin seconding. The vote to approve was unanimous.
