BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education this week extended its waiver of the college entrance exam requirement for college admissions through the 2021/22 academic year.
Last spring, in response to the COVD-19 heath crisis, the Board approved the waiver for high school seniors who had not yet taken the SAT or the ACT for the upcoming 2020/21 academic year. SAT Test Day for last year’s juniors was also cancelled because of the pandemic.
Today’s Board action means that all of Idaho’s postsecondary institutions can waive the college entrance exam admissions requirement for students seeking admission to college next year. However, some institutions may still require a college entrance exam score for admissions or financial aid decisions, in some cases. Prospective students are encouraged to reach out to institutions directly to determine if a college entrance exam score will be required.
State Board Chief Academic Officer TJ Bliss said there are two factors for the waiver.
“The pandemic continues to affect regular education activities and schedules and may impact the ability of students to take the SAT or ACT this fall. All eight of Idaho’s public institutions of higher education are actively recruiting for the 2021/22 academic year and need to be able to make decisions for admissions requirements and communicate accurately about these requirements with potential students,” he said.
The Board also approved lowering cumulative GPA requirements for Idaho’s Direct Admissions program for all eight institutions from 3.0 to 2.8 (through a student’s fifth semester of high school) for the 2021/22 academic year.
The College Board has scheduled SAT Test Day on Oct. 14 throughout Idaho.
If the test is administered, State Board President Debbie Critchfield encourages high school seniors to take it in October if public health conditions allow.
“SAT or ACT scores, in addition to GPA, will help institutions make decisions on financial aid and scholarships and students who want to apply to institutions outside of Idaho may need a college entrance exam score to meet requirements elsewhere,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.