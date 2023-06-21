NEW PLYMOUTH — Budgeting can be difficult for many, especially when you factor in the high inflation rates of the last two years. But in the New Plymouth School District, officials are making the budget work.
At its regular meeting on June 12, its Board of Trustees reviewed the proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year, as well as revisiting the one for the 2022-23 school year.
Following are the budgeted amounts for the 2023-24 school year.
General Maintenance & Operations Fund
Revenues
Local revenue: $398,063
State revenue: $7,839,082
Transfers: $10,832
Total: $8,247,977
Expenditures
Salaries: $5,244,230
Benefits: $1,865,679
Purchased services: $407,606
Supplies & materials: $420,297
Capital outlay: $120,000
Insurance & judgments: $62,100
Transfers: $128,065
Total: $8,247,977
For comparison, the total for 2022-23 was $7,249,414
All other funds
Revenues
Local revenue: $625,000
State revenue: $271,061
Federal revenue: $812,421
Transfers: $128,065
Total: $2,739,521
Expenditures
Salaries: $1,171,040
Benefits: $359,791
Purchased services: $132,800
Supplies & materials: $4331,925
Capital outlay: $2,000
Debt retirement: $576,096
Transfers: $10,832
Unappropriated balances $154,127
Total: $2,739,521
For comparison, the total for 2022-23 was $2,310,832.
Trustee Lane Austin made the motion to approve the totals for the 2022-23 school year, seconded by Trustee Dean Jones. The motion carried with a voice vote of 5-0.
Jones then made the motion to approve the proposed 2023-24 budget, seconded by Trustee Shannon Mendive. This motion also carried with a 5-0 voice vote.
A comment request to Superintendent David Sotutu was pending as of press time.
For more information about the district’s budget, phone the district office at (208) 278-5740.
