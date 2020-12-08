BOISE — On Monday, the Idaho State Board of Education approved a revised version of a pending rule for submission to the Legislature when it convenes next month.
The move bifurcates a combined temporary and pending rule approved by the Board last month that established methodology for reporting full-time equivalent (FTE) student enrollment and allowed Idaho public schools to use an average of the FTE student enrollment numbers reported to calculate average daily attendance (ADA) for state funding purposes.
The Board reconsidered that decision after concerns were raised about uncertain long term fiscal impacts.
With today’s action, pending rule Docket 08-0201-2001 maintains the FTE student reporting methodology, makes technical corrections and removes the provisions for the use of average FTE student enrollment for calculating ADA. The provisions allowing the use of average FTE student enrollment for calculating ADA were then established in a standalone temporary rule, Docket 08-0201-2002.
The new temporary rule will allow FTE student enrollment to be used to calculate ADA during the first part of the current school year and will expire at the end of the 2021 legislative session. Unless the pending rule is rejected by the Legislature, it will take effect when the Legislature adjourns.
“I believe that our action to move in this direction was, and is appropriate,” Board President Debbie Critchfield said. “We asked the Board to make the change to the ADA calculation a temporary rule. We want to do our best to keep our districts financially whole, with so many students learning remotely, but need more time and more data to understand potential long-term financial implications.”
