BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education today approved a plan to distribute nearly $12 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to public school districts and charter schools once the Legislature completes the supplemental appropriations process of providing spending authority.
The funds are part of the State Education Agency (SEA) 10 percent reserve funding from the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) under the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020. These funds are for covering costs associated with the pandemic during the current state fiscal year, which ends June 30.
These ESSER SEA reserve funds, from the CRRSA Act approved by Congress late last year will be directed to over 90 school districts and charters schools who receive little or no federal funding based on their percentage of low-income students.
The larger portion of ESSER II funding is distributed by a formula set in the CRRSA Act and goes to school districts and charter schools based on their percentage of low-income students.
The Legislature will determine what percentage of these funds schools receive as part of the FY 2021 budget and how much spending authority they receive for the coming year, (FY 2022) as part of the public schools appropriation.
The Board also approved a motion to preliminary designate 2.5 percent of the third round of ESSER SEA reserve fund for schools that receive no, or a low amount of ESSER funds based on their population of low-income students, and that the funds be appropriated for use in FY 2022 with carryover authority in FY 2023, pending legislative action.
Other Board actions include:
• Approved a 5-year contract between Boise State University and new Head Football Coach Andy Avalos. Coach Avalos will earn a base salary of $1.4 million in the contract’s first year, and $1.7 million in the fifth year. No state appropriated dollars are used to fund the contract. Avalos’ salary and potential bonuses will be paid by Boise State Athletic Department revenue and other non-state funds.
• Approved a 5-year contract between Boise State University and new Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey. Dickey will earn a starting base salary of $410,000 in the contract’s first year and nearly $444,000 in the fifth year. Dickey’s salary and potential bonuses will also be paid by revenue generated by the Boise State Athletic Department and other non-state funds.
• Approved a request by Boise State University to use federal coronavirus relief funds to purchase computer network hardware and software to improve security and enhance remote learning capability. The purchase, from CompuNet Inc. is not to exceed $2.7 million.
• Approved criteria that school districts and community college boards will use to submit proposals to the Board to equalize trustee zones based on the 2020 federal census. U.S. Census Bureau says it will release the redistricting data in late September.
