BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education today approved four pending rules that will be sent to the Legislature for consideration in January.
The list includes a temporary and pending rule – Docket 08-0201-200, which sets out requirements for how public schools report student enrollment and allows full-time equivalent enrollment to be use for calculating Average Daily Attendance (ADA) for state funding purposes.
The rule enables schools to count students who are learning remotely in the same manner as when students are physically present, based on the courses they are taking.
The Board developed the temporary and pending rule in response to coronavirus pandemic and the necessary changes it caused this year to Idaho’s public education system.
The other three pending rules approved by the Board are:
· Docket 08-0202-2002 - Educator Certification
· Docket 08-0501-2001 – Seed Certification (Chapter Repeal)
· Docket 47-0101-2001 – Vocation Rehabilitation Services
All four rules were made available to the public for comment and some technical adjustments were made in response to input received.
