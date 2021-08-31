BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education today approved a legislative proposal to fund full-time kindergarten in Idaho public schools statewide during its meeting at Idaho State University in Pocatello. If the proposal becomes law, parents who choose to send their children to kindergarten would be able to enroll them either full-time, or half-time provided school facilities are available.
Full-time kindergarten was recommended in 2019 by Gov. Brad Little’s “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future” K-12 task force. The purpose of the proposal is to better prepare young students to learn once they enter grade school. “When you have 60 percent of your children entering school without the necessary skills to succeed, they are playing catchup during their entire career in school so I think this is very important legislative proposal,” board member Linda Clark said. Board President Kurt Liebich added, “From a strategy standpoint in terms of improving literacy going into the first grade, the Board is unanimous in its support of full-time kindergarten.” The estimated cost of statewide full-time kindergarten is estimated to be $42 million annually.
Full-time kindergarten is one of eight legislative proposals approved today by the Board. Other proposals including changing the method for calculating public school funding, basing it on student enrollment, rather than attendance.
A change to enrollment-based funding would better account for all students in calculating funding for public schools. Another proposal would establish an educator incentive program, providing funds for teachers to use toward student loan repayment or reimbursement of current educational costs if they work in a rural or high-need school districts or charter schools.
The proposal could award up to $12,000 to teachers over four years if they stay in the program. The money could be used to pay student loans or reimburse teachers for other education-related professional costs.
The Board’s proposed legislation will be presented during the 2022 legislative session.
