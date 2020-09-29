BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education today approved a revision to the FY2022 budget request for Idaho’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) programs.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little authorized the Board to consider the revision.
It includes a $900,000 budget expansion that aligns with the Board’s 10-year graduate medical education plan. The purpose of the GME program is to increase the number of physicians practicing medicine in Idaho. The goal of the 10-year plan is to have more than 20 medical residency programs with nearly 350 residents in training.
The legislature will consider the GME budget request when it convenes in January.
