PAYETTE — Changes are afoot for the 2021-22 school year, as outlined by new student and parent handbooks approved by the Payette School District Board of Trustees during its regular meeting on May 10.
Following are examples of changes being added to handbooks at each campus and across the district.
District-wide
With the COVID-19 pandemic waning in Idaho, the district will resume enforcement of its 90% attendance policy. At K-8 sites, this means missing no more than three days of school during any quarter.
At Payette High, five absences from any class would warrant parent contact and possible loss of credit for more than seven absences regardless of present grade. Students who are denied credit may appeal to the school board to get said credit(s) back.
The dress code has been updated to allow appropriate brand logos on shirts and tops, but not images or pictures. The two-inch size limit on logos still applies to non-Payette logos or imagery.
Head coverings of any kind, except as worn for religious or medical reasons, are prohibited inside buildings. Ribbons, bows and thin headbands are acceptable.
Also, Title IX complaints at Payette Primary will now be handled by Richard Hale at (208) 642-4122.
Payette Primary School
Beginning with the new school year, the handbook for the district’s youngest Pirates will be made available on the Payette Primary website.
Changes to the handbook include updates to student incentive program details, including certificates and small gifts being offered to VIP award winners.
Westside Elementary School
School-level policy changes noted for 2021-22 are minimal at Westside, which include provisions for loss of recess privileges noted as a possibility for repeat rule-breakers.
McCain Middle School
To support enforcement of the district’s attendance policy, McCain’s handbook now indicates that missing more than 3 days in a single quarter of the school year may result in referral to the school attendance committee.
Payette High School
The handbook has been updated to indicate students must sign a technology usage agreement form to access school internet. The existing policy informs students that computer use is governed by Idaho Code 18-2202 and that violations can result in felony charges.
Presidio Alternative High School
For fall 2021, seniors must have 48 credits banked by the end of 11th grade to be considered on-track to graduate with the class of 2022.
“For the fall semester 2021, seniors may complete an application for a release period to be reviewed by administration,” according to the handbook.
Regarding drug use and vaping devices, superintendent Robin Gilbert noted that administrators have kept discipline procedures consistent with changes made to drug policy changes made several years prior.
Trustee Adam Rynearson moved to approve the new handbooks, seconded by Trustee Ethan Mittelstadt. The vote to approve was 4-0-1, with Trustee Candita Strong absent.
