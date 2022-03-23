PAYETTE COUNTY — Such topics as dyslexia interventions, donation of liquor for charitable purposes and refugee data have been holding the attention of the Idaho Legislature in weeks 10 and 11 of the 2022 Legislative Session. Bills addressing these topics are just several examples of the 618 pieces of legislation introduced since Jan. 10.
Following are examples of legislation which have seen significant action in weeks 10 and 11.
House of Representatives
• Will House Bill 685 prevent a few cases of nepotism? That’s the question the Education Committee is seeking to answer, as it seeks to add to Idaho Code 33-4605 to add provisions that parents who own a business giving out industry or business scholarships can’t give such to their own children, among other changes.
“Due to the challenge it is for students to find merit-based scholarships from business and industry, it has been very difficult for students to qualify for the full amount available based on the dual credits they have earned for this scholarship,” its statement of purpose reads, in part. “The proposed amendment would remove the requirement that the matching scholarship be merit based while retaining the requirement that the matching scholarship be from business or industry.”
First introduced Feb. 25, the bill passed the House 67-0-3 on March 3 before passing the Senate unanimously 35-0-0 on March 21.
This scholarship is statutorily limited to $2 million through the Advanced Opportunities line item fund.
• Changes to voter registration in Idaho would be small but plentiful under House Bill 707. Changes proposed under the State Affairs Committee bill include taking away the option for a county clerk to verify registrations by email and require that verification occur through non-forwardable first-class mail; Requiring full names “to provide a more accurate match” with DMV and Social Security information; exempting voters’ phone numbers and email addresses from public records requirements, and; removing an exemption that military members hold from having voter registration canceled if it’s found they aren’t U.S. citizens.
Introduced March 1, it passed the House 61-0-9 and has been filed for a second reading with a ‘do pass’ recommendation as of March 21.
• Are you seeking to donate liquor for a charitable event? If House Bill 744 by State Affairs passes, you may.
“Today, it is illegal for a distillery to donate its own liquor to charity. When a distillery owner is asked to support a local nonprofit with an in-kind donation of liquor to serve at an event or to put in an auction gift basket, an old law prevents him from doing it,” according to its statement. “The law has been updated for beer and wine, which can legally be donated for charitable purposes. This bill provides a similar update for liquor so that a distiller can legally donate liquor to a charity.”
First distilled on March 7, the House passed the bill 60-0-10 on March 8 while the Senate approved it 27-8-0 on March 21. The Idaho State Liquor Division and the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control contributed to this bill.
• With war raging between Russia and Ukraine, House Bill 775 by State Affairs would require some entities who help war refugees resettling in Idaho to notify certain officials who they are.
“This legislation would require any Non-Governmental Organization that facilitates the resettlement of refugees into the State of Idaho to report the age, sex, and country of origin to certain state agencies, as well as to the Board of County Commissioners and mayor of each city, where the refugee is being placed,” its statement reads. “The bill provides reporting dates and definitions, and makes all information exempt from disclosure.”
Brought to the House floor on March 14, it received passage on March 16 with a 50-18-2 vote. It was filed for a first reading in the Senate March 17.
Senate
• Are you a credit union member? If so, Senate Bill 1295 by the Commerce and Human Resources Committee aims to help credit unions better serve their members, according to its statement:
“This bill updates and modernizes provisions within the Idaho Credit Union Act, providing flexibility and modern provisions to allow Idaho state-chartered credit unions to better serve their members. The proposed updated Act:
– Provides additional flexibility for credit unions to establish new branches and use of technology facilities.
– Provides a definition of safety and soundness, which gives credit unions a legal understanding and framework of potential regulatory findings during an examination.
– Allows credits unions to hold virtual or remote board meetings and annual member meetings.
– Updates the member expulsion section to provide credit union leaders with the ability to act quickly to expel a member in order to ensure the safety of employees or other members when a member is acting in a threatening or violent manner. The expelled member is guaranteed an opportunity to appeal and request reinstatement.
– Provides updates to the credit union corporate powers statute that allows flexibility in the financial service product offerings for credit union members.
– Reduces outdated regulatory language around real estate occupancy requirement for Idaho state-chartered credit unions.
– Streamlines the process by which credit union bylaws are adopted and approved by the Director of the Idaho Department of Finance.
Introduced Feb. 11, it received approval by the Senate 33-0-2 on Feb 24, and banked a 68-0-2 approval on March 9. Gov. Brad Little signed it into law, thus amending Idaho Code 26-21, on March 21.
• Senate Bill 1362, sponsored by Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, was introduced on March 2 and aimed at giving a break to owners of property with delinquent taxes. It would have reduced the interest rate assessed on delinquent property taxes from 12% to 6% on outstanding balances while not impacting late fees.
However, the bill was struck down March 18 with a vote of 16-19-0.
• Through Senate Concurrent Resolution 121, the State Affairs Commission rejects executive agency rules under the provisions of Idaho Code 67-5291. The code gives standing committees of the Legislature room to review temporary, pending and final rules published under administrative code, while “the rejection of a rule, or part of a rule, by the legislature via concurrent resolution shall prevent the agency’s intended action from remaining in effect beyond the date of the legislative action.”
However, the resolution states that the rules are “not consistent with legislative intent.” It was introduced March 2 and adopted by the House with a vote of 67-1-2. Only Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, voted ‘nay’ on the resolution.
