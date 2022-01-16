PAYETTE COUNTY – The 2022 Idaho Legislative Session is starting slow, but before it gains momentum the newspaper has gathered a roundup of the first six bills introduced at the State Capitol as of Friday morning. Among the topics covered in this half dozen are corporate income taxes, educational content and primary election voting.
Following is a summary of five of these bills, as introduced before press time.
House of Representatives
• Taxpayers will likely want to pay attention to House Bill 436, as it updates Idaho income tax law. Introduced by the Revenue and Taxation Committee Wednesday, the bill seeks to reduce the state’s five income tax brackets to four.
Rates would be set at 1%, 3%, 4.5% and 6%, and provide $350 million in one-time tax rebates of 12% of 2020 Idaho personal income tax or $75 per taxpayer, whichever is greater. It had its first reading Wednesday and has been reported printed and referred to Revenue and Taxation.
• Parents interested in what their kids are being taught may be interested in House Bill 437; It seeks to direct the Idaho State Board of Education to adopt into its administrative rules the draft Idaho Content Standards for English Language Arts, Mathematics and Science.
“These draft documents (dated July 13, 2021) were recommended by the Standards Review committees of 2020 and 2021,” its statement of purpose reads, in part. “After several years of deliberations by the House and Senate Germane Education Committees, letters from the committees were submitted to the Idaho Governor, Idaho State Board of Education and the Idaho Department of Education requesting that the Idaho Content Standards be reviewed and replaced.”
Introduced Thursday by the Education Committee, the bill has been reported printed and referred to the committee as of Friday.
• House Bill 438, introduced Thursday by the State Affairs Committee seeks to change how new school board trustees are chosen in case an incumbent gets recalled, whether the incumbent was recalled through the voting process or a recall was initiated and the incumbent chooses to resign.
“if a regularly scheduled election date is upcoming within 90 days of a successful recall, then no one shall be appointed to a position and it shall remain open and allow candidates to run for the vacated trustee office,” its statement reads. “If such a position is farther out than 90 days, the trustee position will be filled as a “temporary” position only and will be up for election at the next possible election cycle where the permanent trustee position will be decided.”
It was printed and referred to State Affairs as of Friday.
• Primary election registration procedures may change under House Bill 439. As it stands, voters in the four recognized political parties who want to change parties need to do so before the candidate filing deadline prior to the primary election. However, those who are unaffiliated may pick a part up to and including Election Day.
“This bill will standardize the change of affiliation deadline for all primary voters,” its statement reads.
Introduced Thursday, it has been reported printed and referred to State Affairs as of Friday.
• House Concurrent Resolution 27, if passed, would reject the Idaho Content Standards for public schools as presently constituted, “clearing the way for the work and recommendations of the respective 2020 and 2021 standards review committees to be considered as appropriate replacement content standards, dated July 13, 2021” according to its statement.
Introduced Thursday by the Education Committee, it has been printed and referred to the committee as of Friday.
As the session continues, the newspaper will continue to highlight bills which may be of interest to our readers, with updates coming each Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.