BOISE — This week, Contamos Idaho launched a bilingual website to provide Latinx voters with information on the electoral process to ensure full participation in the upcoming May 17 primary election.
“We want to make sure all Idahoans have the resources they need to vote,” said Antonio Hernandez, civic engagement coordinator of Conservation Voters for Idaho, an organization part of the Contamos Idaho coalition. “Our bilingual voter guide includes important voting deadlines, frequently asked questions and links to the IdahoVotes.gov website.”
The website is one of the few — if not only — bilingual voter resource guides available in Idaho. The 2020 U.S. Census shows that Latinos now make up 13% of Idaho’s population, up by 1.5% since 2010.
“Spanish-speaking voters often tell us that they need basic information in order to vote — it’s often one of the first barriers they encounter,” said Hernandez. “We hope this website helps make voting more accessible for this often-overlooked community.”
Contamos Idaho works to reduce barriers for Idaho communities to engage in the Idaho democratic process by providing information, training, and resources – ensuring our communities are not only included but drive Idaho’s future. Contamos Idaho is made up of non profit organizations including ACLU Idaho, Community Council of Idaho, Conservation Voters for Idaho, Poder of Idaho, and the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.
