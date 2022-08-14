PAYETTE COUNTY — After holding off for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, planners are bringing back the Big Nasty Hill Climb. Ahead of the event, organizer Ron Dillon appeared before the Payette County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting on Monday to update them on where plans stand.
“We’re just hitting the ground with all of our tickets,” he said, noting that a veterans discount is returning after not being offered for several years.
Dillon noted that the event will feature competition in the Mechanical Bull RIders’ World Championship, and that attendees can enter to win cash prizes.
“We are the final round,” he said. “I didn’t even know there was such a thing, but they siphon off some people from the [Professional Bull Riders], some guys from the pro circuit. Instead of 8-second rounds where they’re judged on form, it’s three 30-second rounds and the two time defending world [champion] is a woman.”
Hundreds of people are expected to camp out for the event; The campgrounds near the venue offer 130 VIP spaces, all of which Dillon said are sold out.
We still have plenty of camping in the back” in the economy camping section, Dillon said.
Dillon explained that with having to skip the event twice, Mother Nature has been planting its own means of holding his spot for him.
“We’re out there working on the hill; It’s very overgrown because the event hasn’t happened since 2019, but we’re mowing and … boy, the yellow jacket nests out there!” he observed.
There are issues with the electrical system; All wiring is to be checked, as a result of the years of non-use.
“I went to turn the water on and Idaho Power said, ‘Well your power’s been off more than two years, so you have to get inspected.’ So, we’re doing the whole gamut of electrical inspections with Fruitland Electric… But we expect to be up and rising.”
To ensure traffic safety during this year’s climb, Sheriff Andy Creech echoed his predecessor Chad Huff’s sentiment in observing a need to close Big Willow Road to through traffic during the event. He noted that with the event seeing lower traffic, safety at the event has improved since the early days of the event.
As far as anticipated attendance, Dillon said he expects anywhere from 3,000 to 6,000 people to come by. The event’s foot traffic peaked in 2012 with some 13,000 attendees, before declining. The most recent event had 4,500, he noted.
Dillon also notes that while not typical, he has encountered some visitors to the event who expressed confusion about why event admission is charged separately from the purchase of a camping pass. he told the commissioners that he is working to help communicate this to patrons.
He also reminded the commissioners that the music for the event was changed from “thrashing headbanger” music to country, to tone down the event.
Previous years saw the climb continue well into the night. But those days are gone, according to Dillon.
“We used to climb at night and there were years that we were climbing that hill at 2 a.m. under the lights. My whole crew just said, ‘We can’t do that anymore, they’re killing us.’ So we do all the climbing during the day now.”
Nowadays, most attendees are asleep by midnight, he said.
To encourage the commissioners to attend, Dillon presented each of them with a VIP pass. When asked if family members could tag along, he said they could.
As this was not an action item on the meeting’s agenda, the commissioners took no actions regarding the climb during their meeting.
The event has been held in New Plymouth since 2004, with Dillon claiming it’s the only hill climb event of its kind in Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.