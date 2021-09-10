PAYETTE — Payette’s Water and Wastewater departments will soon be able to knock another planned project off each of their to-do lists, as approved by the Payette City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday.
A water main located along 12th Avenue North between North Fourth Street and North Sixth Street will be replaced, at a cost of $91,600. Along Third Avenue North, a sewer line near River Street was also approved for replacement at a cost of $304,000. The successful bidder for both of these projects is Warrington Construction of Ontario.
Regarding 12th Avenue North, Water Department supervisor Jacob Hust explained how the water line is causing problems for other areas of the city’s water delivery pipeline.
“It’s looping the system, and [making room for] better fire [hydrant] load, better quality of water for the neighborhood” said Hust.
Warrington was also awarded as the successful bidder on the sewer line project.
Hust said the bids came in within what the city had budgeted, with city engineers estimating a cost of $92,000.
Councilor Mike Kee moved to approve the contract for the water main project. The roll call vote to approve was 5-0 in favor.
Councilor Daniel Lopez moved to approve the bid award for the sewer project, with a roll call vote 5-0 in favor of approval.
Timetables for completion of these projects were not immediately available, as of press time.
