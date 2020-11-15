BOISE — Scams targeting Idaho Power customers — both homes and businesses — have been on the uptick lately. The most recent scam involves a call demanding immediate payment or service will be disconnected. The scammers are spoofing Idaho Power’s phone number, so it appears the call is coming from Idaho Power. It is not.
Idaho Power reminds customers to be vigilant against scams and remember the following:
• Idaho Power never demands immediate payment over the phone.
• Idaho Power does not request payment through pre-paid cards, sometimes called Green Dot Cards, or using QR codes.
• Customers should only pay or drop off payments at designated locations. Idaho Power offers a variety of convenient payment options.
• Payment arrangements may be available if your account is overdue. Call our Customer Care Center at the number below to explore your options.
Customers can manage their accounts, make payments and check account balances using My Account.
If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from Idaho Power and anything seems suspicious, hang up and call Idaho Power’s Customer Care Center immediately at (208) 388-2323 or 1(800) 488-6151.
For more information, visit idahopower.com/scam.
