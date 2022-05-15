BOISE – American citizens tell their story of being imprisoned without charge by the U.S. during World War II in the documentary film Betrayed: Surviving an American Concentration Camp airing Tuesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. on Idaho Public Television.
The film tells the story of a group of American citizens and their mass incarceration by the U.S. government, purely on the basis of their race. In the compelling voices of survivors of Minidoka, a concentration camp in the Idaho desert, the film explores the unconstitutional suspension of the civil rights of these Japanese Americans during WWII, and the long-lasting impact of the incarceration on their community. Betrayed examines the incarceration of Japanese Americans in the Pacific Northwest in order to tell a universal story about unjust imprisonment and the loss of civil rights.
The film also explores the long-term effects of the incarceration over decades, and the phenomenon of intergenerational trauma as it affects this community. Over 40 camp survivors and descendants bring an unparalleled immediacy and urgency to the story. Interviewees include the late Kay Sakai Nakao, one of the first Japanese Americans to be taken; the poet Larry Matsuda; Paul Tomita, whose father went directly from camp to join the OSS; Satsuki Ina, a trauma therapist who was herself born in a concentration camp; and many others.
Lastly, Betrayed looks at the rise of Japanese American activism in defense of the rights of others, and the relevance of this story today, both in the targeting of groups based on their religion or ethnicity and the actions of the U.S. government at our southern border.
Directed by Rory Banyard and narrated by Tamlyn Tomita, the film airs on Idaho Public Television Tuesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. Betrayed: Surviving an American Concentration Camp is a production of North Shore Productions, in association with Friends of Minidoka, and is distributed by American Public Television.
