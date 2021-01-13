Idaho Power keeps the lights on 99.972% of the time, but winter weather can lead to outages. And while the average Idaho Power customer is without power for fewer than two hours a year, storm-related outages can last longer. Idaho Power encourages customers to be prepared and stay safe.

Before an outage hits, prepare a home emergency kit. For a full list of items to include in your kit, visit idahopower.com/outagetips.

Sign up to receive alerts for outages impacting your home through My Account.

Keep a block of ice in your freezer in case the power goes out, and if it does, keep your fridge/freezer doors closed to keep cold air where it’s needed most.

If an outage impacts your home or business, keep the following tips in mind:

• Check Idaho Power’s online Outage Map to view current outages and restoration times. If you’re not already signed up for alerts based on your address, you can sign up for a single-outage alert through the map.

• If you don’t see your outage on the map, call 1-800-488-6151 to report it, and save the number in your phone in case you need it later.

• Always assume a downed power line is energized. Stay at least 100 feet back and call Idaho Power or 911 immediately. Never use any object to move a downed power line.

• For more tips about preparing for outages, visit idahopower.com/outagetips.

Idaho Power has a video available with the top five tips to help customers prepare for any outage, short or long. The video is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/1Olc4TCGSeY.

