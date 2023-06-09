PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on Monday, the Payette City Council reappointed Barbara Choate to the Payette Urban Renewal Agency. In an agenda statement dated June 1, Deputy City Clerk Sarah Skelly noted that Choate’s most recent term with the agency expired Jan. 1.
In her statement, Skelly recommended that the city council approve Choate’s reappointment.
“Choate wishes to be reappointed,” she wrote.
In a phone interview on Thursday, Choate shared her history with the agency. She noted that it was organized by the city of Payette around the turn of the millennium.
“There’s a designated area in the city and it’s pretty much the industrial area,” she said. “The [agency] is allowed to do projects that improve the area so that it would increase the tax base and that’s a source of revenue for the [agency], the incremental tax increase for the improvements.”
One such project the agency has worked on is improving traffic access to the Seneca Fine Foods plant, including a rail spur early on in the agency’s existence according to Choate.
“We made it to where they could … keep that plant open, because we provided the facilities to bring in their product and ship out their product. Then what we’ve done is the improvement that you see on Sixth Street, that lead up into Seneca.”
The agency is limited to projects within the industrial area.
Choate said she was originally inspired to join the agency in 2004, by her desire to see the city grow. She has worked for the Payette School District since 2007 but is focused on whole city growth, she said.
“Part of growth is maintaining the things that we do have; It’s just always been a passion of mine to support Payette.”
Councilor Daniel Lopez made the motion to approve Choate’s reappointment, seconded by Councilor Kathy Patrick. The motion carried with a voice vote of 6-0.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
