PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on Monday, the Payette City Council reappointed Barbara Choate to the Payette Urban Renewal Agency. In an agenda statement dated June 1, Deputy City Clerk Sarah Skelly noted that Choate’s most recent term with the agency expired Jan. 1.

In her statement, Skelly recommended that the city council approve Choate’s reappointment.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments