MOSCOW — The University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music (LHSOM) invites all ninth through 12th grade band and orchestra students throughout the United States to perform in a virtual world premiere composition created by U of I Professor Dan Bukvich.
Festival Fanfare was composed to commemorate the 44th annual University of Idaho Band and Orchestra Festival and designed to incorporate virtual performance recordings from participating high school musicians.
The composition will be broadcast internationally in late spring and will include LHSOM woodwind, brass, percussion, piano and string ensembles along with the high school band and orchestra participants.
To participate, students need to register to attend the virtual Bandfest and Stringfest, a Zoom music festival from 9 to 10:30 a.m. PST, Saturday, Jan. 23. The festival will include live master classes led by LHSOM faculty, the music for Festival Fanfare and instructions for submitting videos to perform in the world premiere.
Registration is at https://bit.ly/3quCP1u.
Visit https://www.uidaho.edu/class/music for more information on LHSOM.
