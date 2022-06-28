Purchase Access

By Corey Evan

Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — If you’ve been to Bancroft Park in recent years, you may be aware that the murals on the north side of Keystone Pizza have seen better days. During the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on June 20, an agreement was approved between city officials and Grady & Meghan Hansen, owners of Keystone Pizza, as part of giving the murals a much-needed refresh.

The agreement was signed by the Hansens on June 14 and notarized by Robin Di Pietro of New Plymouth before heading to Mayor Craig Jensen’s desk for his signature.

“It doesn’t quite look the way it used to,” said Jensen about the mural’s present condition. [The Hansens] were very happy … in fact, they encouraged us to do that.”

The agreement allows for city workers to update and maintain the mural on an ongoing basis. It reads, in part, “Keystone, and its successors, assigns and heirs, hereby grants permission to Payette for the installation and maintenance of signs reflecting the history and community of Payette … Payette shall maintain the signs and their installation in good condition during the term of this agreement.”

Either party is able to terminate the agreement with written notice 30 days in advance.

Councilor Bobbie Black moved to approve the agreement for Jensen’s signature, seconded by Councilor Mike Kee. The motion carried unanimously, 5-0.

As previously reported by the newspaper, former Payette mayor Mark Heleker offered to be involved as city officials work toward repairing the mural.



