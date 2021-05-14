PAYETTE — While many Apple Blossom Festival patrons will likely grab a slice of pizza or a funnel cake while visiting the carnival, the Payette Senior Center invites said patrons to come in for a charitable bite to eat.
The senior center will have its Baked Food Sale on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with proceeds to benefit its Meals on Wheels program. As part of its sale, the senior center will offer barbecue pork sandwich meals with chips and a drink for $7.
The senior center is located at 137 N. Main Street. For more information, call (208) 642-4223 or visit facebook.com/PayetteSeniorCenter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.