PAYETTE — While many Apple Blossom Festival patrons will likely grab a slice of pizza or a funnel cake while visiting the carnival, the Payette Senior Center invites said patrons to come in for a charitable bite to eat.

The senior center will have its Baked Food Sale on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with proceeds to benefit its Meals on Wheels program. As part of its sale, the senior center will offer barbecue pork sandwich meals with chips and a drink for $7.

The senior center is located at 137 N. Main Street. For more information, call (208) 642-4223 or visit facebook.com/PayetteSeniorCenter/

