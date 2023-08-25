PAYETTE — During its regular meeting on Aug. 14, the Payette School District Board of Trustees heard a presentation on its audited financial statements for the 2022-23 school year. The presentation was given by Dan Coleman, a partner with Quest CPAs of Payette, who said he saw solid work out of district officials.
“The books are in really, really good shape,” said Coleman. “Barb [Barbara Choate, business manager] does a great job of having things ready to go for you guys, we appreciate her hard work … Your school [district] is the first audit that we do every year.”
Following is a summary of the district’s financial statements, according to audited statements obtained by the newspaper. The statements are dated June 30.
Statement of net position
Assets
• Total current assets: $6,683,308
• Total concurrent assets: $12,422,744
• Total deferred outflows of resources: $4,505,902
• Total assets and deferred outflows: $23,611,954
Liabilities
• Total current liabilities: $3,487,747
• Long-term liabilities, non-current: $7,163,538
• Deferred inflows of resources: $31,973 (pension items)
• Total liabilities and deferred inflows: $10,683,258
Net position: $12,928,696
Balance sheet
Total assets
• General Fund: $2,291,737
• Child Nutrition Fund: $94,052
• Plant Facilities Fund: $1,189,564
Total liabilities
• General Fund: $1,224,363
• Child Nutrition Fund: $59,275
• Plant Facilities Fund: $0
*Unavailable tax revenues were $29,248 for the General Fund and $36,183 for the Plant Facilities Fund.
Nonmajor Governmental Funds
• Assets: $3,444,475
• Liabilities, including deferred inflows: $3,444,475
Total Governmental Funds
• Assets: $7,019,828
• Liabilities, including deferred inflows: $7,019,828
• Net position of governmental activities: $12,928,696
The district’s net position is up $4,015 total, despite an $830,254 drop in the district’s pension position. According to the statements, changes in pension asset and liability and related deterrence of outflow or inflow don’t require current financial resources and don’t reflect in the stated funds.
Net change in fund balances
Nonmajor governmental funds
• Beginning: $659,359
• Ending: $903,846
Total governmental funds
• Beginning: $2,373,433
• Ending: $3,130,130
“As far as an operating reserve goes — if hypothetically we didn’t have any additional revenue — it would last us about 1.2 months,” Coleman said. “We recommend a month-and-a-half to three months. You guys normally hit at the bottom end of that recommendation.”
He observed that the child nutrition fund is showing a loss, as federal COVID-19 funds which helped the district absorb costs have dried up. He added that inflation rates for the past year have remained high and have resulted in food cost increases, and that the district is not alone in this position.
“This year, I have seen actually quite a few schools show a loss in [their] child nutrition [funds].”
On the note of pensions, Coleman stated that the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho is 83.09% funded.
Trustee John The moved to accept the audit report as presented by Coleman, seconded by Trustee Candita Strong. The motion carried with a voice vote of 4-0.
For more information about the district’s audited financial statements, phone the district office at (208) 642-9366.
