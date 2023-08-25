PAYETTE — During its regular meeting on Aug. 14, the Payette School District Board of Trustees heard a presentation on its audited financial statements for the 2022-23 school year. The presentation was given by Dan Coleman, a partner with Quest CPAs of Payette, who said he saw solid work out of district officials.

“The books are in really, really good shape,” said Coleman. “Barb [Barbara Choate, business manager] does a great job of having things ready to go for you guys, we appreciate her hard work … Your school [district] is the first audit that we do every year.”



Tags

Load comments