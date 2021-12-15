PAYETTE — Kurt Folke, certified public accountant with Quest CPAs, arrived at the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Dec. 6 with an eagerness about him, as he delivered the results of the city’s financial statements for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30. According to Folke, the city’s financial health is improving.
“A lot of stuff happened this year; We’re starting to get into some of that COVID funding a little, that wasn’t spent until this new fiscal year,” said Folke to the council, referring to American Rescue Plan Act funds. “The good news is that there are no findings this year, so [nothing] you need to take action on as a council.”
If there were any findings, Folke said he would direct the council to determine the best course of action to correct those.
“Back in, I think it was about 2017 or 2018, we started noticing in your governmental funds … they really started deteriorating in the operating reserve,” Folke noted. “We’re starting to do the opposite, finally … It takes several years to reverse that process.”
Following are examples of data from the audited records. Negative total are expressed in parentheses.
Assets
Total current assets:
• Governmental activities: $3,319,593
• Business-type activities: $7,620,189
• Total primary government: $10,939,782
Total concurrent assets:
• Governmental activities: $8,619,206
• Business-type activities: $7,586,205
• Total primary government: $16,205,411
Total assets:
• Governmental activities: $11,938,799
• Business-type activities: $15,206,394
• Total primary government: $27,145,193
Balance sheets
• General Fund $1,106,345
• Streets & Parks Fund: $507,683
• Debt Service Fund: $72,626
• Capital Improvements Fund: $1,006,644
• Water Fund: $5,853,334
• Sewer Fund: $9,482,904
• Sanitation Fund: $44,943
• Total Enterprise Funds: $15,381,181
Deferred outflows of resources
Total assets and deferred outflows of resources
• Governmental activities: $12,394,402
• Business-type activities: $15,349,795
• Total primary government: $27,744,197
Deferred inflows of resources
Total liabilities and deferred inflows of resources
• Governmental activities: $12,394,402
• Business-type activities: $15,349,795
• Total primary government: $27,744,197
Liabilities
• Governmental activities: $1,895,332
• Business-type activities: $1,006,814
• Total primary government: $2,902,146
Net position
Total liabilities and deferred inflows of resources and net position
• Governmental activities: $12,394,402
• Business-type activities: $15,349,795
• Total primary government: $27,744,197
Program revenues and expenses
Total primary government
• Expenses: $7,035,528
• Charges for services: $3,288,535
• Operating grants and contributions: $14,007
• Capital grants and contribution: $181,456
• Net (expense) revenue: ($3,551,530)
Changes in net
position
Beginning (2020)
• Governmental activities: $8,216,401
• Business-type activities: $13,764,637
• Total primary government: $21,981,038
Ending
• Governmental activities: $9,275,443
• Business-type activities: $14,026,784
• Total primary government: $23,302,227
There is, however, still room for improvement; Folke notes that city officials have built up an operating reserve good for up to four-and-a-half months in Payette’s general fund. He recommends maintaining a reserve to cover six months, because this fund’s main revenue source is property taxes.
“We’re definitely going in the right direction,” he said.
Folke expressed gratitude to City Clerk Becky Stratton, City Treasurer Mary Cordova and Councilor-elect Bobbie Black for their assistance in conducting this audit.
“They did have the books and records in really good shape,” he said.
