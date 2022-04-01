BOISE — The Idaho Department of Finance in partnership with the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance is pleased to
announce its upcoming virtual Scam Jam webinar series featuring keynote speaker Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, and other exciting presenters, on April 14 and 21 from 10-11:20 a.m. MDT via the Zoom platform.
This will be the fourth consecutive Scam Jam event to be held on a virtual platform. Expanding access to these events by offering a virtual option ensures as many Idaho consumers as possible have exposure to the warning signs of financial fraud and scams that present themselves in all kinds of settings, whether romance scams, investment scams, Medicare or even home improvement scams.
A wide range of topics will be discussed by expert speakers from diverse professional backgrounds. Wasden will kick-off the first day of the two-part series “News and Direction from Idaho’s Attorney General.” Second, Jennifer Biretz, Money Services Program Supervisor with the Idaho Department of Finance, will present “Cryptocurrency, how to spot a scam, and protect your digital assets.”
Third, in “The 60 Billion Dollar Scam,” Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors and Senior Medical Patrol
Program representatives will review key indicators of Medicare scams and fraud, and how to report them.
Last, the Boise Police Department will share tangible steps to take if you suspect you’ve been scammed in the segment “Worried You’ve Been Scammed? Now What?”
On the second day of the series, Kurt Merritt, Securities Investigator with the Idaho Department of Finance, will talk about what is new with precious metal scams, and how to avoid them in “All That Glitters.” Second, the Boise Police Department Financial Crimes Unit will discuss how to help older adults understand and avoid scams in “The Talk.”
Third, we will hear from Stephanie Guyon, Deputy Attorney General of the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, about proactive ways to protect yourself when embarking on a project requiring a contractor. The series will then conclude with “Scam Trends” as reported by the Better Business Bureau.
To register, and to view the full agenda, visit the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance website at https://bit.ly/3wSfqxm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.