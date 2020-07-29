BOISE – The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office suspects arson in roadside fires occurring on Thursday, July 23 south of Athol and encourages the public to contact the Idaho Arson Hotline with any leads or information.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Idaho Department of Lands are investigating a series of fires which occurred on Thursday, July 23 between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. along Highway 95, south of Athol.  Investigators determined at least eight fires were intentionally set between mile posts 444 and 449.

“We are asking the public to contact us with any information that will help solve the origin of these fires,” said Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl. “Arson is a serious crime, and intentionally starting fires to vegetation in the hot summer is alarming—fires like these can rapidly spread, causing damage to personal property, our timber industry, or worse, injure or kill someone.”

The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking those who have any information relating to these fires, such as having witnessed a vehicle parked alongside the highway during the morning of the fires or any tips they can provide, to contact the Idaho Arson Hotline at (877) 75-ARSON (27766). Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

