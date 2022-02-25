NEW PLYMOUTH — The Armoral Tuttle Library was awarded a grant of $7,500 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, which was granted through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
The staff and board members of the Armoral Tuttle Library used the grant funds for sterilization devices and a charging table.
The devices were delivered this month and are being assembled by library staff.
Library Director Melanie Cope said, “We are so grateful to receive this funding which will allow the library to provide clean, safe materials for checkout to our patrons. The charging table will have USB/outlet portals for charging patron’s devices.”
Throughout Idaho, 48 libraries of all types – public, school, academic, and special, which includes tribal – received this ARPA funding through a competitive grant process.
“I am very pleased that the ICfL is able to assist all types of libraries with the ARPA funding,” said State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White. “And the funds will be distributed to libraries around our state, which is another important factor in the tremendous impact this funding will make forIdahoans throughout the Gem State.”
This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, grant number LS-250208-OLS-21.
