Are myriad issues with gas facilities being addressed?

PAYETTE COUNTY — Do state oil and gas officials know what to look for in enforcing state and federal laws? That’s the question Shelley Brock, president of Eagle-based Citizens Allied for Integrity and Accountability sought an answer to in holding Snake River Oil and Gas officials accountable for obeying environmental laws.
“State officials have repeatedly claimed they would make sure companies like Snake River Oil and Gas followed the law,” wrote Brock in a news release obtained by the newspaper on Aug. 21. “Yet a simple look at natural gas processing facilities in Payette County, and the lackluster response we received to our formal complaint documenting powerful scientific evidence of air quality violations, just confirms that, as usual, this industry is self reporting and woefully un-policed. Violations recorded here by EPA nearly 4 years ago have reportedly never been addressed - much less corrected - while these toxins continue to contaminate Idaho communities.”
To find out what conditions may exist in local gas facilities in Payette County, Brock turned to Andrew Klooster, an optical gas imaging thermographer with Washington, D.C.-based Earthworks. Earthworks is an organization which aims to protect communities and the environment from negative impacts of mineral and energy development, according to its website.
Klooster is based in Denver, Colorado, where he routinely monitors oil and gas production operations. From Highway 30 on May 26, Klooster used an optical gas imaging camera to record conditions at the Highway 30 Gas Processing Facility in Payette County. He reported that his survey “identified uncontrolled hydrocarbon emissions from an unidentified source on the tank battery on the west side of the facility and a significant plume of uncombusted hydrocarbon emissions due to incomplete combustion in the flare on the southwest side of the facility.” Footage from the survey was included with Citizens Allied’s release.
Earthworks is presently one of the few nonprofit orgs that has invested in optical gas imaging technology. A survey done by Klooster the same day in the vicinity of the Little Willow Gas Gathering Facility idenitified similar conditions, according to the release.
In an email to the newspaper on Tuesday, Klooster explained that the way oil and gas is processed and stored requires certain measures be taken to vent hydrocarbon vapors from the storage tanks involved and that these be burned off before they can escape into the Earth’s atmosphere.
“Sealed tanks that are storing oil and other liquids full of volatile compounds like methane/benzene/etc. (hydrocarbons our camera is designed to visualize) are going to also fill up with vapors volatilizing off of these liquids (especially as the tanks heat up in the sun),” he wrote. “The vapors consist of these compounds such as methane and they lead to a build up of pressure in the tanks. In order to relieve that pressure from the tanks and prevent the tanks from failing an operator must deal with the vapors. On both of these facilities, it appeared that this could be achieved by routing tank vapors to flares or combustors on site and destroying them rather than releasing them directly into the atmosphere.”
But, Klooster said, his camera identified vapors escaping uncontrolled into the atmosphere from the Little Willow facility. With this in mind, he suspected the problem may be a simple one which may not have been addressed yet through internal inspections by Snake River Oil and Gas.
“This leads me to believe that the emissions we recorded were possibly from faulty seals on tank hatches or valves.”
As for the emissions coming from at the Highway 30 facility, Klooster said his observations indicate the facility’s flare is not thoroughly destroying hydrocarbons on their way out.
As noted by Klooster, “Methane is a major greenhouse gas that is much more potent than CO2 but emissions from oil and gas production and processing facilities also include other volatile organic compounds such as benzene which is a known carcinogen (our camera visualizes all of these compounds together in a plume - it does not speciate). Exposure to benzene and other volatile organic compounds can have both acute and long term health impacts. Those who live near a facility with uncontrolled emissions can suffer health impacts as well as those who work on a facility if they are not aware of ongoing emissions events and are not taking proper precautions to protect themselves.”
No quality assurance plan means no action by
Idaho DEQ
Citizens Allied leaders filed formal complaints to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality against these facilities, based on documentation obtained through Klooster’s footage. Officials responded to the complaints with statement that the department can do nothing with the footage and photos Citizens Allied submitted because there would have to have been a ‘quality assurance plan’ filed first and approved by EPA in order to even consider the evidence collected.
“IDEQ regulates certain aspects of the emissions coming off these facilities and EPA regulates others. IDEQ’s only authority is to review paperwork filed by SROG and verify that it matches the volumes of gas and resulting emissions that the initial permit application estimated would flow through, and from, the plant,” according to the release. “‘Modeling’ is used to calculate how much they are ‘allowed’ to emit, depending on the amount of hydrocarbons they estimate they will process there.”
Noteworthy is that a 2019 complaint by Citizens Allied to the EPA was ultimately dropped due to the bankruptcy of Snake River Oil and Gas’ former partner, Alta Mesa.
Commissioner says state agencies ensure integrity
In a separate email to the newspaper on Thursday, Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission member Jennifer Riebe said state officials’ inspections to date this year have not come to the same conclusions as Klooster’s survey.
“There are multiple state agencies that ensure the integrity of the gas wells including the Department of Environmental Quality, Department of Water Resources, and the Department of Lands. DEQ oversees air quality and thus regulates emissions. IDL staff regularly inspect the wells and processing facilities,” Riebe wrote. “If a leak were detected, the Department would require actions to bring the facilities into compliance. The inspections so far in 2023 have not indicated any violations. There are no known leaks or complaints against Snake River Oil and Gas at this time.”
A comment request to IDL officials, Mick Thomas, division administrator, and Sharla Arledge, public information officer, for IDL, regarding which officials are conducting inspections of gas facilities and when inspections were most recently conducted are pending as of press time. Also asked is whether inspections are being done of the facility, or of records of the facility from the producer.
County ordinance in the works?
The details of a county ordinance pertaining to oil and gas are unknown at this time, but there is something in the works, according to an email between Fugate and Commissioner Anne-Marie Kelso, which the newspaper obtained a copy of.
Fugate in June asked Kelso how far out the ordinance was, noting that before he left, former County Commissioner Reece Hrizuk gave her the impression it would go to Planning and Zoning. Kelso told Fugate that she wasn’t sure how far out they were at the time, but that she had been working on a draft and ask that it be put on the calendar for the first week of July.
“We were hoping to meet with some hydrogeologists before finalizing it and we are attempting to arrange a Zoom call with them,” Kelso wrote. “It will be an open meeting with the geologists so you are welcome to attend if you are interested.”
Kelso later told Fugate the hydrogeologists are from Boise State University.
The newspaper could not find information about an ordinance on the website for the Commissioners or Planning & Zoning, and there is nothing about a related discussion on Monday’s agenda.
‘We work closely with Idaho regulators’
Snake River Oil and Gas Co-owner Richard Brown said that the findings of this survey do not tell the whole tale of his company’s efforts to produce oil and gas responsibly.
“We are unaware of this report and we do not feel it is prudent to comment on any report that does not pertain to our facilities,” wrote Brown in a Thursday email. “We work closely with Idaho regulators to ensure we are operating above and beyond industry standards.”
Klooster concluded his comments to the newspaper by recommending closer observation by state officials.
“Oftentimes, operators conduct inspections themselves, but this self-policing model is precisely why we routinely encounter emissions events due to malfunctions and leaks at oil and gas facilities. There is simply not enough oversight to ensure that operators are conducting thorough inspections and finding and correcting issues.”
Will local wells be shut-in?
Noteworthy is that in a June 1 letter to royalty owners, as obtained by the newspaper on Aug. 21, prices for Idaho gas went down significantly in the spring — from $15 per 1,000 cubic feet in January to $1.80 in May. The letter alerted owners of a possibility of Snake River Oil and Gas’ wells being shut in, but with cautious optimism that the drop in prices would be temporary.
“We hope these depressed prices are a temporary situation and prices recover soon,” the letter reads. “Once summer temperatures kick in and air conditioning use escalates, prices typically rise. We remain committed to this project and see a bright future ahead.”
When asked about present production, Brown deferred to the state’s online data.
“For anyone interested, our monthly production reporting is easily accessible on the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission website.”
Leslie Thompson contributed to this article.
