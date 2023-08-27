Are myriad issues with gas facilities being addressed?

The Highway 30 Gas Processing Facility in Payette County, as pictured on Wednesday. Efforts by Citizens Allied for Integrity and Accountability continue to raise questions about hydrocarbon emissions from gas facility, years after the demise of Alta Mesa.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE COUNTY — Do state oil and gas officials know what to look for in enforcing state and federal laws? That’s the question Shelley Brock, president of Eagle-based Citizens Allied for Integrity and Accountability sought an answer to in holding Snake River Oil and Gas officials accountable for obeying environmental laws.

“State officials have repeatedly claimed they would make sure companies like Snake River Oil and Gas followed the law,” wrote Brock in a news release obtained by the newspaper on Aug. 21. “Yet a simple look at natural gas processing facilities in Payette County, and the lackluster response we received to our formal complaint documenting powerful scientific evidence of air quality violations, just confirms that, as usual, this industry is self reporting and woefully un-policed. Violations recorded here by EPA nearly 4 years ago have reportedly never been addressed - much less corrected - while these toxins continue to contaminate Idaho communities.”



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

