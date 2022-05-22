Purchase Access

Idaho Department

of Labor

BOISE — Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.6% in April, down from March’s rate of 2.7%. April’s rate marks the third consecutive month of historic lows since record keeping began in 1976.

The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 4,770 people (0.5%) to 937,023. Labor force participation increased by one-tenth of a percent between March and April to 62.1%. Idaho’s peak participation rate reached 71.4% in September 1998.

Total employment grew from March by 5,409 (0.6%) to 912,953 while total unemployment dropped by 639 (-2.6%) to 24,070.

According to Help Wanted Online, there were 49,443 online job postings in Idaho during April, or 2.1 job openings for every unemployed Idahoan looking for work.

Idaho’s non-farm jobs exceeded expectations in April, with an increase of 3,000 jobs to 815,500. Total non-farm jobs in Idaho were 5.3% above the February 2020 pre-pandemic peak. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains include natural resources (4.3%), wholesale trade (2%), professional and business services (1.8%), private educational services (1.5%) and nondurable goods manufacturing (1.3%).

Industries with the greatest job declines include arts, entertainment and recreation (-2%); information (-1.3%) and other services (-1.1%).

Twin Falls experienced the fastest over-the-month non-farm job gains among the state’s Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), increasing by 1.4%. Lewiston saw a non-farm job increase of 1%, followed by Idaho Falls and Pocatello with 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively. Coeur d’Alene experienced the only decrease of 0.3%. Boise saw no change.

Year over Year

Idaho’s unemployment rate was down 1.2 percentage points from April 2021. The labor force was up 2.5%, an increase of 22,901 people.

The number of unemployed Idahoans dropped 31.3% (-10,973) from April 2021, while the number of employed rose 3.9% (33,874).

Idaho’s non-farm jobs total increased by 3.2% (25,200) over April 2021. Every major industry sector showed over-the-year job increases except for federal government (-2.9%).

All six of Idaho’s MSAs saw year-over-year non-farm job gains. Twin Falls saw the largest increase with 5.6%, followed by Idaho Falls (5.1%), Pocatello (4.3%), Coeur d’Alene (3.6%), Boise (3.2%) and Lewiston (1.7%).



